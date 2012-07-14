Истории из жизни
Страшные Арты

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
The Fall of the Rebel Angels. Фрагмент.


Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

GHIRLANDAIO, Domenico
Announcement of Death to St Fina
1473-75
Fresco
Colleggiata, San Gimignanо

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BOUTS, Dieric the Elder
The Execution of the Innocent Count
c. 1460
Oil on wood, 324 x 182 cm
Musées Royaux des Beaux-Arts, Brussels

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BOUTS, Dieric the Elder
Hell
1450
Oil on wood, 115 x 69,5 cm
Musйe des Beaux-Arts, Lille

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

Martyrdom of St Erasmus (central panel)
c. 1458
Oil on wood
Sint-Pieterskerk, Leuven

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

WEYDEN, Rogier van der
The Last Judgment (detail)
1446-52
Oil on wood
Musée de l'Hôtel Dieu, Beaune

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
Death of the Virgin
c. 1564
Oil on panel, 36 x 55 cm
Upton House, Banbury

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BERRUGUETE, Pedro
The Death of Saint Peter Martyr
c. 1495
Oil on wood, 128 x 82 cm
Museo del Prado, Madrid

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

DÜRER, Albrecht
The Martyrdom of the Ten Thousand
1508
Oil on canvas transferred from panel, 99 x 87 cm
Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

UNKNOWN MASTER, Netherlandish
Four Canons with Sts Augustine and Jerome, with the Visitation
c. 1500
Oil on panel, 88 x 105 cm
Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BOSCH, Hieronymus
Last Judgment (fragment of Hell)
-
Oil on panel,
Private collection


BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder-------------------------------

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
The Triumph of Death (detail)
c. 1562
Oil on panel, width of detail 43 cm
Museo del Prado, Madrid

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
The Triumph of Death (detail)
c. 1562
Oil on panel, width of detail 43 cm
Museo del Prado, Madrid

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
The Triumph of Death (detail)
c. 1562
Oil on panel, width of detail 43 cm
Museo del Prado, Madrid

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
Dulle Griet (detail)
c. 1562
Oil on wood
Museum Mayer van den Bergh, Antwerp

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
The Fall of the Rebel Angels
1562
Oil on oak, 117 x 162 cm
Musйes Royaux des Beaux-Arts, Brussels

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
The Fall of the Rebel Angels
1562
Oil on oak, 117 x 162 cm
Musйes Royaux des Beaux-Arts, Brussels

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
The Fall of the Rebel Angels
1562
Oil on oak, 117 x 162 cm
Musйes Royaux des Beaux-Arts, Brussels

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BRUEGEL, Pieter the Elder
The Triumph of Death (detail)
c. 1562
Oil on panel
Museo del Prado, Madrid


Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

PEREDA, Antonio de
Allegory
c. 1654
Oil on canvas, 139,5 x 174 cm
Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

PEREDA, Antonio de
St Jerome
1643
Oil on canvas, 105 x 84 cm
Museo del Prado, Madrid

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

GUERCINO
Et in Arcadia Ego
1618-22
Oil on canvas, 82 x 91 cm
Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica, Rome

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

JORDAENS, Jacob
Triumph of Frederik Hendrik
1647-52
Oil on canvas
Huis ten Bosch, The Hague

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

GRECO, El
St Francis and Brother Leo Meditating on Death
1600-02
Oil on canvas, 168,5 x 103,2 cm
National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa


---------------------------


KÖNIG, Johann
The Death of Niobe's Children
-
Oil on canvas, 80 x 97 cm
Private collection

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

LAGRENÉE, Louis-Jean-François
Allegory on the Death of the Dauphin
1765
Oil on canvas, 129 x 97 cm
Musée National du Château, Fontainebleau

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

GUÉRIN, Pierre-Narcisse
The Return of Marcus Sextus
1799
Oil on canvas, 217 x 243 cm
Musée du Louvre, Paris

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

LEHMANN, Henri
St Catherine of Alexandria
1839
Oil on canvas, 152 x 262 cm
Musée Fabre, Montpellier

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

WIERTZ, Antoine
Two Young Girls or the Beautiful Rosine
1847
Oil on canvas, 140 x 100 cm
Musée Wiertz, Brussels

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

BÖCKLIN, Arnold
Self-Portrait with Death as a Fiddler
1871-74
Oil on canvas, 75 x 61 cm
Nationalgalerie, Berlin

Рисуя смерть (часть 2)

GOYA Y LUCIENTES, Francisco de
Saturn Devouring One of his Children
1819-23
Plaster mounted on canvas, 146 x 83 cm
Museo del Prado, Madrid


Источник.

Ключевые слова: Старина художники искусство часть 2 картины полотна рисуя смерть

